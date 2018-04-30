Despite guiding Man City to a successful season this year, Pep Guardiola has revealed that he intends to strengthen his squad further.

After securing the League Cup earlier this season, City have added the Premier League title since as they’ve won it with games to spare as well as having scored over 100 goals as they continue to edge closer to the 100-points mark.

Coupled with the best defensive record in the top flight, it doesn’t appear as though there is an obvious need to strengthen this summer, but with their failures in the FA Cup and Champions League in mind, perhaps there are areas that could be bolstered.

As noted by the Manchester Evening News, Guardiola plans on signing two more players this summer, and joked that they would spend massive money to get them.

“Don’t worry, we are going to spend a lot of money next season – maybe £1bn or something like that,” he sarcastically noted.

“We need something. We need to touch something in the team. Maybe one. Maybe two. No more than that, for next year.”

It’s an ominous sign for their rivals that Man City intend on getting even better, but time will tell if they are able to acquire their preferred targets ahead of next season as they’re surely better off signing ideal fits for their line-up as opposed to trying to fill voids with temporary fixes.

In terms of an assessment of Guardiola though, this says a lot about his desire to maintain the level of success that he has now set this year, and he’ll be looking to add plenty more trophies to his collection in the coming seasons in Manchester with the backing of the hierarchy.