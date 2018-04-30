Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing up a deal for Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez, a player who is also a target for Pep Guardiola’s Man City.

Don Balon are stating that Mahrez is set to set any side back around €50M, and that both Madrid and City are keen on a summer swoop for the Algerian international.

The news outlet are also stating that Zinedine Zidane has asked Los Blancos chief Florentino Perez to pull out all the stops to beat City to the Leicester star in the summer.

Since making his Premier League debut for Mahrez in the 2014/15 Premier League season, the former Le Havre star has proven to be one of the best wingers in the division.

In 176 appearances for Claude Puel’s side, the 27-year-old has managed to bag a total of 46 goals and 36 assists, a formidable record considering he is predominantly used on the wing.

In Leicester’s title winning season, the Algerian was absolutely sensational, as he clocked up 17 goals and 10 assists to help the Foxes secure their first ever top-division title.

It’ll definitely be interesting to see who comes out on top in the summer should Man City and Madrid do battle for the talented midfielder.