‘Rub it in their faces’ – Arsenal ace criticised after muted celebration at Man Utd

We’ve seen it more and more in recent years as in a mark of respect, former players have refused to celebrate against their old club. Arsenal ace Henrikh Mkhitaryan was no different.

The Armenian playmaker left Man Utd in January to join the Gunners, and he marked his return to Old Trafford on Sunday with a well-taken goal.

However, there was no real celebration, despite the best efforts of Granit Xhaka to get them going as he looked delighted, with Mkhitaryan instead holding his hands up to the Old Trafford faithful.

As noted in the tweets below, it doesn’t sound as though the move went down particularly well with anyone. Having struggled under Jose Mourinho, many were desperate to see something a little more extravagant from the 29-year-old.

Given his level of professionalism though, Mkhitaryan was never going to be disrespectful. Nevertheless, he doesn’t really have major ties with United given his relatively short stay and so it was a surprise to see him not celebrate a big goal for Arsenal to get them back into the game.

Some will praise him, others will question it and implored him to enjoy the moment. Either way, he chose to go with a muted celebration, and it evidently wasn’t a popular decision.

Arsenal went on to lose 2-1 after Marouane Fellaini’s late goal, with Arsene Wenger’s possible last visit to Old Trafford as a manager ending in defeat as he prepares to step down at Arsenal at the end of the season, as per BBC Sport.

