What Andres Iniesta said after celebrating final Barcelona title triumph ahead of exit

Barcelona icon Andres Iniesta confirmed his intention to leave the club at the end of the season earlier this week, and he was understandably emotional on Sunday.

The Catalan giants secured a 4-2 win over Deportivo at the Riazor to secure the La Liga title, making it 35 major trophies in total for Iniesta both for club and country in a glittering career.

However, this will now be his last as a Barcelona player, as BBC Sport note that he will depart at the end of the season after an emotional press conference was held last week to confirm the news.

The 33-year-old has been with Barca for over two decades having initially come through the youth ranks, and so it will undoubtedly be a sad day not only for him, but for all connected with the club to see him leave.

Nevertheless, he seems content with his decision and he’ll be delighted that he was given the opportunity to go out on top having done a domestic double with Ernesto Valverde’s side this season.

“I’m making the most honest decision for me and for my club,” he is quoted as saying by Goal.com. “I want to finish with good feelings, then go to the World Cup and now to another adventure.

“I wish this was eternal. I’m the first one who would like this not to end but all this has its beginning and its end.”

Although a decline is natural in the latter stages of his career, Iniesta has proven time and time again this season that he still possesses the quality to leave his mark at the highest level.

He’ll be hoping to do so one more time for Spain in Russia this summer, but it promises to be a difficult few weeks ahead in terms of emotions as he plays his final few games for Barcelona, with outings against Real Madrid, Villarreal, Levante and Real Sociedad still to come.