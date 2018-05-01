Man Utd forward Anthony Martial has struggled to cement a regular place in Jose Mourinho’s line-up this season, and it could now lead to a summer exit.

The 22-year-old has made 43 appearances in all competitions this season, but the issue has been that he has predominantly been used off the bench to bag 11 goals and 10 assists.

Having made such an impressive breakthrough after his move from Monaco in 2015, he will undoubtedly be disappointed that he can’t establish himself as a first-team regular, and that has seemingly led to the ongoing speculation over his future.

“Martial’s agent has been marketing him around Europe, and trying to get a club,” ‘transfer expert’ Duncan Castles is quoted as saying by The Express. “From what I understand, Martial is telling friends that he expects to be elsewhere when the summer window is complete.

“And I’m told Jose Mourinho would be open to selling him if he asks for a transfer.”

It’s added in the report from the Express that amid interest from Juventus, PSG and Atletico Madrid, Martial will cost around £60m if United choose to let him leave this summer.

However, The Guardian now add that he could also be targeted by Chelsea as they are seemingly making a contingency plan in the event that Eden Hazard moves on.

Scoring goals has been an issue at Stamford Bridge this season, as the Blues have managed just 60 in 35 Premier League games.

That’s the least out of the top six sides, and to put it into a wider context, that’s 42 less than champions Man City who have a whopping 102 goals to their name.

In turn, that’s an obvious problem. While signing Martial wouldn’t be a complete solution to that issue especially if it’s with the caveat that Hazard will be leaving, it would add a different dynamic and threat in the attacking third for Chelsea. It remains to be seen if he firstly pushes for an exit and then if Man Utd are indeed willing to not only let him leave, but also join a direct rival.