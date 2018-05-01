AC Milan transfer news: Gattuso has ideal solution, but Chelsea star and €18m+ Serie A ace also linked

Scoring goals has been a fundamental issue for AC Milan this season, and reports claim they have three targets in mind to solve the problem this summer.

The Rossoneri have managed just 46 goals in 35 Serie A games this season, the lowest tally of the top 10 sides in the table.

In turn, their profligacy has been a real problem for both Vincenzo Montella and Gennaro Gattuso, one that must be solved ahead of next season in order for them to avoid further woes.

Summer signings Andre Silva and Nikola Kalinic haven’t delivered as expected, and so the focus has been on youngster Patrick Cutrone to lead the line. Having competed on multiple fronts this year, that was not enough and has resulted in Milan’s issues in the final third.

Milan keen on move for Alvaro Morata

According to Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, Milan are keen on swooping for Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata, but given his scoring troubles this year, it’s questionable as to whether he’d be the ideal solution for Milan.

The Spaniard has managed just 15 goals in 45 appearances for the Blues this season, and so it would seem like a risk to draft him in to solve goalscoring issues despite his previous success at Juventus.

Giovanni Simeone also of interest to Milan

Meanwhile, Calciomercato also suggest that Fiorentina forward Giovanni Simeone is also an option, as the 22-year-old has continued to make his mark this season by showing real improvement.

With 14 goals in 38 games, he may well have fired himself into contention for a big move this summer but the report adds that it will cost Milan €18m plus bonuses to prise him away from their Serie A rivals.

Belotti remains Gattuso’s favoured option for Milan

However, as per Milannews.it via the paper edition of La Stampa, Gattuso’s favoured option remains Torino striker Andrea Belotti.

It’s suggested that Milan will make a new approach for the Italian international after failing to sign him last summer, and while Gattuso is said to want him, it’s also claimed Milan are confident a deal can be done to see him join the ranks this summer.

Injuries have disrupted his campaign this time round, as the 24-year-old has been limited to 32 outings this year and has scored 12 goals and provided five assists.

Nevertheless, given his ability to come short and link up play, offer an aerial threat and be a poacher in the box coupled with his work ethic, he could be an astute addition to be the lone striker next year if Gattuso sticks with a 4-3-3 system or continues with just one main striker.