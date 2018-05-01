Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has proven both his fitness and form this season, but doubts remain over his future given his current contract situation.

The 26-year-old has featured 38 times this season in all competitions for the Gunners, scoring twice and providing six assists as he has seemingly put his injury woes behind him for the most part.

However, with his current contract set to expire this summer, doubts remain over his future at the Emirates as he continues to edge ever closer to becoming a free agent.

According to The Mirror though, Arsenal are determined to see him stay in north London, as they have increased their contract offer to over £100,000-a-week in a bid to reach an agreement to keep both parties happy.

Given his quality, it’s to be expected that interest from other clubs would complicate matters further, with Everton, Wolves, AC Milan and Juventus specifically named in the report and so they’ll perhaps be keeping a close eye on developments heading into the summer.

Wilshere would be a top addition for any of those mentioned given his ability to pair technical quality with tenacity, but Arsenal are seemingly doing all they can to convince him to remain in north London regardless of the fact that Arsene Wenger is set to leave at the end of the season.

As per BBC Sport, the veteran tactician has confirmed his intention to step down this summer, and having been the manager who gave Wilshere his chance in the Arsenal first team so early in his career, that exit could have led to further concern over the midfielder’s future.

However, it’s noted by the Mirror that Wilshere is keen to stay despite that, and so it remains to be seen if this latest reported offer is enough to persuade him to put pen to paper and snub a possible move elsewhere.