Arsenal fans fume as key Man Utd figure linked with shock switch to Gunners

Arsenal have a difficult decision to make this summer as they prepare for life without Arsene Wenger as he’s set to step down at the end of the season.

As noted by BBC Sport, the veteran tactician has confirmed his intention to leave the Emirates, and so after a 22-year reign, Arsenal will have to get the appointment of his successor right as there will undoubtedly be a tricky transitional period.

SEE MORE: Arsenal desperate to secure new contract, improved £100k-a-week+ offer as clubs circle

A manager with experience at the highest level would arguably be the most sensible appointment, but according to The Sun, Jose Mourinho’s long-time assistant, Rui Faria, has emerged as a potential candidate for the top job in north London.

While there’s no doubt that he has built up a wealth of experience and a winning mentality given he’s been with Mourinho during successful stints at Inter, Real Madrid, Chelsea and United, it’s questionable as to whether it really is the best choice for Arsenal.

Based on the tweets below, Gunners fans don’t seem convinced, and so it remains to be seen if they’ll be left disappointed or not as a number of others refused to believe that Faria was even on the shortlist.

Wenger will hope to sign off by winning the Europa League this season and guiding the club back into the Champions League for next year.

That could be pivotal in attracting a top manager and helping his cause in the summer transfer window, and so that will be the priority at Arsenal in the coming weeks if they can get past Atletico Madrid on Thursday night as they prepare to travel to Spain after a 1-1 draw in the first leg at the Emirates.

Bulshit — zubeir (@ZubeirAfc) May 1, 2018

It’s from the sun so it’s complete and utter bollocks but over my dead body does Rui faria come to arsenal, il burn the emirates to the ground — Metropolitan liberal cuck (@Murphy1Sam) April 30, 2018

“Manchester United assistant Rui Faria has emerged as a contender to replace Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who will leave the Gunners at the end of the season” – No, no he hasn’t. — Matt (@MattWShore) May 1, 2018

If Arsenal are consider Rui Faria as manager, then I want Wenger back till Wenger wishes and I will never watch Arsenal and hope the club is liquidated. — Kubla Khan (@fedyaaly) April 30, 2018

Imagine hiring that little rat fuck, Rui Fariahttps://t.co/EDDVHQmiJx — David (@AFCCB1079) April 30, 2018