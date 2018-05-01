Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal Live Stream, TV Channel, Match Preview, Team News and Kick-Off Time

It’s make or break for Arsenal as they travel to face Atletico Madrid in the Europa League semi-final second leg.

The Gunners were in a commanding position to take a slender 1-0 lead against 10 men Atletico, however, a series of errors saw Antoine Griezmann score a vital away goal for the visitors late on.

READ MORE: Roma vs Liverpool Live Stream, TV Channel, Match Preview, Team News and Kick-Off Time

They will be the favourites to progress to the final in Lyon as they have only conceded four goals at home in La Liga all season.

Arsene Wenger’s side will have to score at least once if they are to have any chance of qualifying and Alexandre Lacazette will hope to be on the scoresheet again.

Arsenal fielded a mixture of squad and youth players against Manchester Utd on Sunday – however – the likes of Lacazette, Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey and Jack Wilshere are certain to start on Thursday.

When is Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal and what time is kick-off?

Atletico Madrid host Arsenal at the Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, with kick-off scheduled for 8:05pm on Thursday, May 3.

Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal live stream and TV channel

The match will be televised on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4K UHD from 7:30pm.

BT Sport subscribers can stream the match online via the video player and BT Sport app.

Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal team news

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is ineligible in the Europa League and central midfielder Mohamed Elneny is still out with an ankle problem.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan picked up a knock on the same knee that he previously injured during his comeback against Manchester United and will be assessed.

Sead Kolasinac went off with a groin injury on Sunday – but Santi Cazorla is targeting a comeback before the end of the season.

The veteran Spaniard has not played since 2016 due to a severe achilles injury, but is hopeful of making the bench for one of Arsenal’s final three Premier League games.

Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa is set to start after playing against Alaves at the weekend.

Right-back Juanfran is also a doubt after suffering a thigh injury.

Meanwhile, Felipe Luis continues his recovery from a broken ankle and Sime Vrsaljko is suspended after picking up two bookings.

Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal odds

Atletico Madrid – 7/10

Draw – 14/5

Arsenal – 4/1