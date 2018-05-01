Barcelona ace eyed in €20m permanent exit, significantly less than initial fee touted

Having impressed during his loan spell with Inter this season, Barcelona loanee Rafinha is reportedly wanted by the Italian outfit on a permanent basis.

The 25-year-old made the move to Serie A in January, and has gone on to make 14 appearances for the Nerazzurri as they continue to pursue a Champions League qualification spot.

SEE MORE: Classy Real Madrid gesture after Barcelona title triumph, but Sergio Ramos confirms guard of honour decision

That could arguably have a major impact on their ability to sign top new players this summer given the financial boost it will give them, and Rafinha could be one of the first players that they target.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Inter want to sign the Brazilian ace for up to €20m, but that could be problematic as it was initially agreed that they would pay €38m including bonuses for him at the time his loan agreement was made, as per the report.

In turn, that’s a significant gap between the two reported fees, and so it remains to be seen whether or not negotiations at the end of the season will result in a compromise being reached and a permanent transfer being sealed.

With the competition for places in midfield at Barcelona already fierce with the likes of Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Paulinho and Philippe Coutinho set to continue to play heavy minutes for Ernesto Valverde moving forward, it’s questionable as to whether a return to the Nou Camp is the most sensible idea for Rafinha.

As a result, he may well favour the idea of staying with Inter too, but it will all seemingly depend on his transfer fee and if one can be agreed between the two parties.

He’s evidently highly valued by current boss Luciano Spalletti, but time will tell if the Italian tactician will be able to call on him again next season.