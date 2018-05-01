Buvac Arsenal manager odds: Who is the favourite between Buvac and Allegri?

The odds for the next Arsenal manager has taken another twist with Liverpool assistant manager Zeljko Buvac set to become Arsene Wenger’s successor, according to a report in Bosnia.

According to Pravda BL, as re-reported by Sport Witness, Buvac is taking a break as he will become the next manager at Arsenal to replace Wenger, who announced earlier this month that he would be stepping down at the end of the season.

Buvac has been given a break for ‘personal reasons’ from Liverpool.

Buvac is nicknamed the German ‘brains’ and has been Klopp’s right-hand man during his days at at Mainz, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool; he will have gained plenty of experience and is evidently highly regarded by Klopp.

He has now overtaken Max Allegri as the bookies’ favourite for the job.

Many Arsenal fans would love to see the Italian at the helm after winning multiple Scudettos and leading Juventus to two Champions League finals.

Fans would like to see some much needed organisation and discipline to the team and they feel he could provide that.

Luis Enrique could also be a possibility having previously worked with Arsenal’s head of football relations, Raul Sanllehi, at Barcelona.

But, reports last week suggested he would demand £200m this summer for transfers – which is something the Gunners’ board are said to be reluctant to give.

Buvac Arsenal manager odds and other candidates

Zeljko Buvac – 7/2

Max Allegri – 9/2

Luis Enrique – 10/1

Carlo Ancelotti – 8/1

Brendan Rodgers – 12/1

Eddie Howe – 18/1

Leonardo Jardim – 22/1

Mikel Arteta – 22/1

Joachim Loew – 28/1

Patrick Vieira – 28/1

Thomas Tuchel – 33/1