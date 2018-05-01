Chelsea swap deal: Crucial change touted to transform Blues this summer

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte continues to face speculation over his future, and one name continues to be linked with his post at Stamford Bridge.

After delivering the Premier League title in his first year in charge last season, the Italian tactician has found life a little more difficult the second time round.

Chelsea remain in a battle to finish in the top four, although they do have the chance to end the season with silverware when they take on Man Utd in the FA Cup final next month.

In turn, it may yet turn out to be a decent campaign, but as noted by Calciomercato, replacements for Conte are still being touted, with the report suggesting that Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri might arrive at Chelsea this summer with his compatriot heading in the opposite direction to replace him at the San Paolo.

Despite giving themselves real hope of ending Juventus’ domination this season, the Partenopei look set to fall short again in their bid to win a Serie A title after falling four points behind their rivals with just three games to go.

Nevertheless, Sarri has done an impressive job at the club, although if Chelsea are genuinely considering him as a successor to Conte, it will come with a risk.

The 59-year-old has established a reputation of playing attractive, attacking football. From the quick, sharp passing and intricate triangles in possession to the high and intense pressing off the ball, he has had Napoli playing some great football this season.

In contrast, there is no denying that Conte prefers to adopt a more pragmatic, reserved and organised approach, albeit that has brought him more success than Sarri’s methods looking at their list of honours.

As a result, should Chelsea make this touted change from Calciomercato, it would transform the way in which they play and while that might excite some, it could also be a risk as it will likely come with a tricky transitional period too. Time will tell if Sarri is brought in for next season.