Despite the deep rivalry between the two old foes, Real Madrid have shown a touch of class by congratulating Barcelona on their La Liga title success this season.

The Catalan giants secured their seventh league title in the last 10 years after defeating Deportivo on Sunday, doing so with four games to spare.

In turn, while they also remain unbeaten in their pursuit of more history, there’s no denying that they were fully deserving of their domestic dominance this season having also won the Copa del Rey earlier this month too.

Congratulations to @FCBarcelona for winning LaLiga and the Copa del Rey this season. — Real Madrid C.F.???? (@realmadriden) April 30, 2018

As seen in the tweet above, Real Madrid showed their class by congratulating their rivals, while they could force them into a similar gesture as they look to book their spot in the Champions League final on Tuesday night.

Los Blancos host Bayern Munich with a 2-1 advantage from the first leg in Germany, and they’ll hope to salvage a big prize from an otherwise disappointing campaign.

However, the big talking point ahead of the game remains whether or not they’ll offer a guard of honour to the Barcelona players in a show of respect to the champions.

Zinedine Zidane has already insisted that they won’t, as per the Metro, due to Barcelona not offering them one when they won the FIFA Club World Cup, and it seems as though defender Sergio Ramos is doubling down on that decision now too.

“What [Zinedine] Zidane says is gospel. We are giving this too much fuss. They have the title, which is what they wanted,” he is quoted as saying by Marca. “There will be no guard of honour. Period.”

That sounds pretty emphatic and as though a decision has been made. It remains to be seen how that’s received at the Nou Camp, as Madrid may well have just earned themselves an even more hostile welcome on Sunday night for what could be perceived as a disrespectful snub.