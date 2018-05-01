We’re assuming that speaking so openly about a possible transfer is going to be frowned upon, but that hasn’t stopped Kylian Mbappe revealing his desire for PSG to sign N’Golo Kante from Chelsea.

The French giants have coasted to the Ligue 1 title this season as they’ve enjoyed further domestic dominance, but again, they’ve disappointingly fallen short in Europe.

Unai Emery has already confirmed that he will leave at the end of the season, as noted by Sky Sports, and so for his successor, the target will undoubtedly be to make a bigger impression in the Champions League to take the club to the next level.

In order to do that, Mbappe feels that Kante would be a great addition to the squad to add experience, quality and more solidity in the midfield with PSG arguably a little light in that department while a duo of Kante and Marco Verratti could provide the perfect balance between defence and creativity.

“Kante, according to our needs and also the quality of the player,” he told beIN Sport as seen in the video below, and as noted by ESPN. “I think he’s a player that would suit our team perfectly.

“He is French, bring back a Frenchman for the attractiveness of our Championship, it would be good. I think all the French like N’Golo Kante, and it would be a pleasure to have him in our league.”

It’s difficult to disagree with the 19-year-old’s assessment, particularly given the impact that Kante has had in the last few years for club and country.

Having won Premier League titles with Leicester City and Chelsea, he was fundamental in France’s run to the Euro 2016 final, and although it’s been a difficult campaign this time round at Stamford Bridge, he has still been a pivotal figure for Antonio Conte.

Whether or not a return to France appeals to him remains to be seen, though it is worth noting that he is a Paris native and so perhaps going back to his homeland is something that the 27-year-old would be open to at some stage in his career.