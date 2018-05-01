Arsenal have confirmed that defender Rob Holding has signed a new long-term contract with the club having seemingly done enough to impress.

The 22-year-old joined the Gunners in 2016 from Bolton Wanderers, and has since gone on to make 42 appearances for the club in all competitions.

SEE MORE: Shock Arsenal candidate emerges, report claims Zeljko Buvac will be Wenger successor

Although he did initially impress as he slotted into a back three, he has had some rockier moments which are arguably to be expected from a young player adjusting to the highest level.

Nevertheless, it appears as though he has done enough to earn the trust of the club moving forward, as noted in the tweet below, as he has penned a new ‘long-term’ agreement.

It isn’t disclosed as to how long his deal will run for or how much he will earn, as to be expected, but Arsenal have seemingly shown a great deal of faith in him and the youngster will now be under pressure to repay that belief.

He will of course have to prove himself under a new manager next season given Arsene Wenger has announced that he will step down at the end of the current campaign.

In turn, it’s questionable as to whether Arsenal are already planning ahead with the veteran tactician’s successor or have opted to prolong Holding’s stay at the Emirates regardless of their input.

Time will tell whether or not he has a prominent role to play under the new boss, but for now, he’ll be delighted to extend his stay with Arsenal and continue to perform for the Premier League giants.

With Per Mertesacker retiring at the end of the season and Laurent Kosciely turning 33 later this year, he’ll surely have an opportunity to be the future of the Gunners backline.

Judging from the tweets from Arsenal fans below, they were pleased with the news…

You and mavropanos the future — Rit (@ritArsenal) May 1, 2018

Future England captain calm cool defender with a brilliant future — solzz99 (@solzz99) May 1, 2018

Hard Work and dedication might see him as one of the best in the game — Arse?alWenger (@AFC_hitman) May 1, 2018

Congratulations rob fully deserved ?? — Leanne Mcknight (@LeanneMcknigh20) May 1, 2018

Congratulations rob much deserved …looking forward to seeing you reach your true potential wearing the red and white ?? — Ben Gooner Russell?? (@WeRTheArsenal) May 1, 2018

Keep working hard and work with Mavro because you 2 are the future — T (@NketiahEra) May 1, 2018