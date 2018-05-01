Widely regarded as one of the top pundits in the business, Sky Sports’ Gary Neville has put forward his Premier League team of the season.

With Man City comfortably claiming the title this year, it’s no surprise that Neville has included several key components of their success with no less than five of Pep Guardiola’s stars being included, as noted in his Sky Sports column.

However, while there can be no debate over the like of Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker and Raheem Sterling who have all had impressive campaigns, question marks have been raised by fans over Vincent Kompany’s inclusion, as seen in the tweets below.

The 32-year-old has only made 16 Premier League appearances this season due to injury problems, and while there is no denying that he is fundamental when fit as pointed out by Neville, that’s surely not enough games to warrant a place in this XI.

Further, while Andy Robertson has certainly impressed for Liverpool in recent months, he didn’t break into the side until halfway through the season, and so it’s questionable as to whether that’s enough playing time too.

Elsewhere, David de Gea has been huge for Man Utd again this season with countless star performances, while Jan Vertonghen has been impressively consistent and reliable for Tottenham.

Unsurprisingly, Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane and Roberto Firmino complete the line-up, as the attacking trio have been in sensational form this season with the amount of goals and assists between them.

Salah has 31 goals in 34 league games along with 10 assists, Kane is hot on his heels for the top goalscorer award with 27, while Firmino arguably doesn’t get enough credit given he’s got 15 goals and seven assists in 35 games.

Debate will rage over his selections, but he can make a strong argument for each individual and many of them can’t be left out after impressive seasons. Perhaps another criticism is that the team is solely made up of players from the top-four sides, but Neville has deemed them all deserving of recognition on merit.

Neville’s XI: De Gea; Walker, Kompany, Vertonghen, Robertson; Salah, De Bruyne, David Silva, Sterling; Kane, Firmino.

Sane ahead of sterling, Kompany no ways, there better and more consistent CB than him. — Shane Pillay (@ShanePillay6) May 1, 2018

Otamendi over Kompany and Young over Robertson — CallumDonkin (@CallumMCFCDonk) April 30, 2018

Firstly, the team does not look balance, secondly Kompany should not be ahead of Otamendi who played more games & scored 4 goals and finally A. Young deserved recognition at left back. — United_Forever (@MUnited_Forever) May 1, 2018

Robertson ? Hasn’t been in the Liverpool side the whole season ! — Pep Talk UK (@Peptalk_uk) May 1, 2018

No DM? Kante over Silva. Kompany? Really? — Prze Mek (@Prze__Mek) May 1, 2018

Kompany ? FFS. — Luke Smith (@Burke9John) May 1, 2018

Kompany ? Really Gary? Sane ahead of Sterling and Young ahead of Robertson…. — ShaQ ??? ? (@oehairdesign) May 1, 2018

How is kompany there he barely played this season — Harry Doherty (@HarryDoherty9) May 1, 2018