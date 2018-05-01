Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has been an absolute revelation this season, but his form will unsurprisingly lead to interest from elsewhere.

The 25-year-old has scored 43 goals and provided 15 assists in 48 appearances this season as he has established himself as the talisman for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

As noted by The Express, speculation continues to link the Egyptian international with a move elsewhere, most notably it seems to be Real Madrid who have an interest in prising him away from Anfield.

However, Liverpool will undoubtedly have no desire to see him leave as they can ill-afford to lose such a key player who has proven to be a fundamental part of their success this season.

Further, after selling Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in January, their progress under Klopp will only be stunted if they continue to let their best players go, albeit losing the Brazilian hasn’t seemingly had that big a negative impact on their campaign.

Nevertheless, Klopp has now suggested that Roberto Firmino signing a new contract is a big indication of the fact that the players are buying into what is being done at Liverpool and the German tactician believes that he could be the first of many to commit their long-term future given the plans the club has.

“It’s unbelievably important news for us, really cool,” he is quoted as saying by The Guardian. “This is one very important step but even Roberto cannot play alone. We need to carry on in this way. In the moment every player knows about our plans. He’s the first [to commit] but for sure he won’t be the last.”

It’s added in the report that both Salah and Sadio Mane are next up for contract talks, and so securing the future of their deadly attacking trident will only be positive for the Reds moving forward.

Salah will be the key one though, such has been the impact and influence he has had on Merseyside since arriving from Roma last summer.