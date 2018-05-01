Done deal: Champions League giants to sign Liverpool superstar and also want £89m Manchester United ace in sensational raid

A huge club have reportedly struck a deal for a Liverpool star and will now go after a Manchester United ace in a relentless Premier League raid.

Juventus have reportedly reached an agreement to seal the future of Emre Can from Liverpool and will now go after Manchester United’s Paul Pogba.

A report from the notable Italian outlet CalcioMercato has stated that Juve have beaten off interest from Real Madrid and now look to have all but completed a move for German midfielder Can who’s Liverpool contract expires at the end of the season.

The report states that Juve’s business will not finish there with the Serie A champions also eyeing move for two other midfield stars.

The first is a move for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba who left the Italian side in 2016 to rejoin Old Trafford for a fee of £89m. (Fee per the Telegraph)

Pogba has enjoyed two seasons at United but has often experienced turbulent spells in a United shirt with his price tag carrying such high expectations for the star.

Pogba spent a period of this season sidelined from first-team United action with Jose Mourinho opting to start the French international on the bench during a must-win Champions League fixture with Seville.

Juve have also been linked to Serie A star Bryan Cristante who is reportedly also a target for Man United.