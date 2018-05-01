Key Arsenal talisman speaks out about his future amid interest from a huge Champions League club

An Arsenal star has offered a verdict on his future amid speculation that a huge Champions League club are interested in acquiring his services.

Jack Wilshere has spoken out on his future at Arsenal after recent interest from Juventus alongside the England star’s contract expiring this summer.

According to Sky Sports the Arsenal number ten has stated that he is “hopeful” that he will be able to nail down a new contract with the Gunners despite it being up for renewal this summer, which could allow the England star to leave on a free.

Wilshere’s optimism that he will remain at the Emirates is likely to be a blow to Serie A and Italian champions Juventus with CalcioMercato having previously reported that Juve were interested in acquiring the midfielder.

Wilshere has managed to establish himself as a regular under Arsene Wenger this season despite returning from a loan spell at Bournemouth as just a squad rotation player initially.

The midfielder impressed in the Europa League while playing largely with a seoncd-string side before being given numerous Premier League opportunities after christmas.

The England star has even been handed the armband on numerous occasions and will now be making a last-ditch attempt to secure a place in Gareth Southgate’s squads for this summer in Russia.