Mourinho has frozen out £30m Manchester United key star who now fears for his future at Old Trafford

A key Manchester United star has reportedly been frozen out of the Red Devils squad and fears for his future.

Eric Bailly has reportedly been frozen out of Manchester United by Jose Mourinho with his future at the club now looking bleak.

The Ivorian international has been left out of a number of notable United fixtures of late with Mourinho often opting to start Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Victor Lindelof ahead of Bailly.

Bailly has often been regarded a key defender for United and it is therefore a major surprise to many that he has been sidelined form the squad in recent weeks.

The Mirror have reported that Bailly’s future now looks uncertain amid being frozen out of the squad by Mourinho.

The African signed from La Liga side Villarreal in 2016 for a fee of £30m as one Mourinho’s first singings for the Red Devils. (Fee per the Independent)

Bailly’s absence from the United squad is perhaps down to the impressive resurgence in form from a number of key Reds.

Phil Jones and Chris Smalling produced a fine second-half display against Tottenham in the recent semi-final at Wembley and Lindelof has also looked an improved defender at times, especially against Arsenal at old Trafford on Sunday.