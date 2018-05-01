Premier League relegation odds: Which 3 clubs are favourites to go down?

The race for Premier League survival is hotting up with seven teams potentially facing the drop.

West Brom have enjoyed a renaissance under caretaker manager, Darren Moore, and are unbeaten in four matches, which included a win over Man United and a draw against Liverpool.

However, their chances of survival remain slim, according to various bookies.

Huddersfield have emerged as contenders to go down also as they have three tough matches left in the season: Man City (a), Chelsea (a), Arsenal (h).

The Terriers are three points above the drop zone, but the bookies have slashed odds on them going down after a 2-0 home defeat to Everton last weekend.

Manchester City will be looking to break the Premier League points record and aim to surpass 100 points for the first time.

Chelsea still harbour hopes of Champions League football and will need to win their remaining games to stand a chance.

Meanwhile, Arsene Wenger’s last Premier League game will come away against David Wagner’s men and the Gunners will be hoping to win an away game in 2018.

Stoke are the second favourites to go down after they drew 0-0 to Liverpool last weekend.

They take on an in-form Crystal Palace in their next game, followed by a potentially crucial relegation battle against fellow strugglers Swansea.

Swansea lost 1-0 at home to Chelsea on Saturday night are against Bournemouth (a), Southampton (h) and Stoke (h).

Swansea, Southampton and Stoke all play each other in the final games of the season.

The Saints face tricky ties against Everton and Man City, however.

Meanwhile, West Ham face Leicester (a), Man United (h) and Everton (h) in their final three matches.

Premier League relegation odds

West Brom – 1/100

Stoke – 1/12

Southampton – 6/5

Huddersfield – 6/4

Swansea – 11/4

West Ham – 14/5

Brighton – 50/1