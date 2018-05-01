Real Madrid host Bayern Munich in the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals tonight for a place in the final.

The clash is finely poised with Los Blancos taking a 2-1 lead into tonight’s game.

SEE MORE: Roma vs Liverpool Live Stream, TV Channel, Match Preview, Team News and Kick-Off Time

However, they hold two away goals, meaning Bayern will need to score at least twice.

Zinedine Zidane’s side are looking to create history by winning the Champions League for an third year in a row and will reach their fourth Champions League final in five years, should they progress tonight.

Regarding team news, Arturo Vidal is out of action for Bayern Munich after injuring his knee in training and requires surgery.

The German champions will also be without Kingsley Coman and Arjen Robben.

Corentin Tolisso (shin) and David Alaba (back) both start and so does Thiago who was on the bench last week.

However, Javi Martinez drops to the substitutes bench.

Jerome Boateng (thigh) is out after he also came off injured in Wednesday’s game that puts his World Cup place in doubt.

Real have been dealt a blow with the news that Isco and Dani Carvajal will be unavailable for the game.

Nacho is on the bench as is Gareth Bale, however, Karim Benzema starts tonight along with Marco Asensio.

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich starting lineup

Real Madrid XI

Bayern Munich XI