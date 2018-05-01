Shock Arsenal candidate emerges, report claims Zeljko Buvac will be Wenger successor

Arsenal could reportedly appoint Liverpool assistant manager Zeljko Buvac as Arsene Wenger’s successor, according to a report in Bosnia.

As noted by The Guardian, the 56-year-old will be absent at Liverpool for the rest of the season with ‘personal reasons’ being cited as being behind the decision.

SEE MORE: Arsenal fans fume as key Man Utd figure linked with shock switch to Gunners

It was a far from ideal time for the Reds to face such a distraction given that they face Roma in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final tie on Wednesday night, but further developments have reportedly added a clearer picture over the potential upcoming permanent split.

According to Pravda BL, as re-reported by Sport Witness, Buvac is taking a planned break as he will become the next manager at Arsenal to replace Wenger, who announced earlier this month that he would be stepping down at the end of the season.

If true, it will be a huge shock considering the number of top coaches who have been linked with the post, while Buvac has yet to hold a top job having worked closely with Jurgen Klopp during stints in Germany and England.

Nevertheless, having been a key figure within the coaching staff at Mainz, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, he will have gained plenty of experience and is evidently highly valued by Klopp.

Based on the tweets below, many Arsenal and Liverpool fans have been left shocked by the report, while others were intrigued and excited by the potential appointment.

Given Arsenal plucked Wenger out of relative obscurity in 1996 as he was managing in Japan, it shouldn’t come as a major surprise if true, but it will still be a risk as the Gunners will certainly face a tricky transitional period after the Frenchman has gone.

Time will tell if Buvac is indeed the man trusted by the Gunners hierarchy to lead them to success in the post-Wenger era…

