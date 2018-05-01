Man Utd legend Gary Neville has revealed which manager he would like to see eventually replace Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford in the long-term future.

The Red Devils have had a disappointing campaign overall this season, as although they still have a chance of winning silverware with the FA Cup, they’ve fallen short in the Premier League title race and Champions League.

In turn, given Mourinho has been backed in recent transfer windows to sign the likes of Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku, he’ll be under pressure to continue to deliver trophies and bridge the gap to Man City as well as their rivals on the European stage too.

If he fails, it could lead to question marks over his future at Old Trafford, but while it’s important to note that Neville has made clear that he hopes the Portuguese tactician wins multiple titles and is firmly in his corner right now, he has earmarked Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino as his ideal future boss.

“This is the guy that I would want to manage the club that I support, because I think he deserves it,” he told Sky Sports, as reported by The Mirror. “It’s a big problem, because if he leaves it’ll be an issue for Tottenham because he’s extracting the maximum from limited resources.

“You look at Tottenham, £252m spent, £202m recouped, Southampton are spending around that level of money, Leicester are spending about that level of money, Everton are spending more. That’s why Mauricio Pochettino has done an outstanding job.”

It’s difficult to disagree with Neville’s point, as given the resources at Tottenham compared to their rivals, Pochettino has done a commendable job in keeping them competitive and continuing to battle for a top four spot.

With the backing of a hierarchy willing to splash out on the top-level players, perhaps he would relish the opportunity and achieve much more in his career as he has ultimately continued to struggle to push Spurs to make that final step and really compete for major honours.