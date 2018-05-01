What is the Liverpool squad vs Roma as Adam Lallana is included?

Liverpool travel to Rome to face Roma in the second leg of the crunch Champions League semi-final encounter.

Adam Lallana has emerged as a surprise inclusion in Liverpool’s squad for the game on Wednesday.

The Reds are in pole position to advance to the final after a brilliant performance last week.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were 5-0 ahead after just 68 minutes after goals from Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane put them in a commanding position, before Roma scored two away goals in the last 10 minutes to keep them in the tie.

Lallana, was expected to be ruled out for a longer period after sustaining another knock in his first game back from a long-term thigh injury against Crystal Palace in April.

Meanwhile, Right-back Nathaniel Clyne featured against Stoke City at the weekend and is also among the travelling party.

However, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee ligament injury and Joe Gomez misses out with an ankle injury.

Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are both included after minor fitness concerns.

Sadio Mane should return to the first-team after missing out against Stoke with a knock.

Full Liverpool squad vs Roma:

Karius, Clyne, Van Dijk, Wijnaldum, Lovren, Milner, Firmino, Salah, Henderson, Klavan, Moreno, Mane, Lallana, Mignolet, Robertson, Ings, Solanke, Jones, Ward, Woodburn, Masterson, Camacho, Alexander-Arnold.