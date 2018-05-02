Arsenal are reportedly hesitant to pay Arsene Wenger’s successor as much as they currently pay the Frenchman, according to the Daily Mail.

If this is true, then any potential deal for Luis Enrique could be in jeopardy with the Daily Mail suggesting that he is asking for £15 million per season to manager the north London side.

Enrique has been earmarked as a potential managerial candidate having previously worked with Arsenal’s head of football relations, Raul Sanllehi, at Barcelona.

As Barcelona manager, Enrique won nine titles in three seasons – including a historic second treble for the Catalan club.

However, such an appointment would be difficult to attain due to Arsenal’s restricted budget with only £50 million to spend on new players, per The Telegraph.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph also said that Arsenal could go for a cheaper and younger ‘head coach’ style appointment to work under head of recruitment Sven Mislintat and Sanllehi.

They claim that this list includes former captains Mikel Arteta and Patrick Vieira, Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim and Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann.

Liverpool assistant manager, Zeljko Buvac, was yesterday a surprise name linked with the manager’s job at the Emirates, according to Bosnia news outlet, Pravda BL, as re-reported by Sport Witness.

However, The Mirror said Buvac is unlikely to take the top job at Arsenal, but he could be an option as part of a new coaching set-up given he has worked with Mislintat at Borussia Dortmund closely before.