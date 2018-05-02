Chelsea are reportedly one of the latest clubs to emerge as contenders for the transfer of Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin this summer.

The Spain international has shone during his time at the Emirates Stadium and it would not be a huge surprise if bigger clubs fancied their chances of luring him away with the promise of playing alongside bigger names and challenging for more prestigious honours.

MORE: Chelsea star holds talks over £88million transfer to Champions League giants

Bellerin has played his part in two FA Cup final wins for Arsenal and has a long-term contract with the Gunners, but there has been plenty of speculation over his future in recent times.

CaughtOffside learned earlier this season that Bellerin would be keen on a fresh challenge away from the club, and this seems to have Chelsea, Manchester United, Barcelona and Juventus tracking him, according to Sport.

Sport claim Bellerin would cost around £35million, which seems a bargain for one of the top young players in Europe in his position.

Chelsea could also find Bellerin is an ideal fit for their current wing-back system, with the 23-year-old a fine attacking outlet with his pace and delivery from out wide.

Having lost the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud to rivals in January, it would be another huge blow to see a player of Bellerin’s quality make the move to Stamford Bridge.