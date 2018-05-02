Chelsea are reportedly ready to beat the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City to the transfer of Bayer Leverkusen defender Benjamin Henrichs.

The 21-year-old is considered a hugely promising young talent in the Bundesliga and is clearly attracting plenty of interest ahead of the summer if latest speculation is anything to go by.

Capable of playing both full-back positions, Henrichs generally tends to play on the right-hand side and could be a useful option for Chelsea if they can win the race for his signature.

According to the Sun, the Blues are ready to pay the £31million release clause in his contract as the club clearly rate him highly.

United could also do with strengthening at right-back as they cannot rely on the ageing Antonio Valencia forever, so it could be critical for Chelsea to get in there first.

Henrichs has not always been a regular starter for Bayer Leverkusen but has sufficiently impressed to earn himself three caps for the senior German national side.

It could now also earn him a move to one of the Premier League’s big boys this summer.