Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante’s representatives have held talks over the last two weeks about a possible transfer to Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The France international could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge in a major blow to the Blues, who seem to have indicated they’re prepared to sell the player for £88million, according to RMC, as translated by the Metro.

MORE: Chelsea ready to trigger star’s buy-out clause to beat Manchester United and City to transfer

Kante only joined Chelsea last season and was an instant hit for the club as he was named PFA Player of the Year after a major role in their Premier League title victory.

Before that, Kante was also a surprise champion with Leicester City, where he quickly rose to stardom despite arriving as a relative unknown in the summer of 2015.

Now thought of as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world, Kante could be a key signing for PSG as they look to rebuild for next season.

Having invested huge sums of money on attacking players like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, the Ligue 1 giants could now do with strengthening in midfield and defence after coming up short in the Champions League with an early exit once again.

Kante would undoubtedly be a great fit and Chelsea’s fading hopes of finishing in the top four mean they may struggle to persuade big names like him to stick around.