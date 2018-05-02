Chelsea defender David Luiz has reportedly decided to reject a transfer to Real Madrid in favour of moving to Monaco instead, according to Don Balon.

The Brazil international has found himself out of favour at Stamford Bridge this season and could benefit from leaving in order to gain more playing time, but it seems he’s not keen on the switch to Real.

MORE: Chelsea in running to beat Manchester United to transfer of £35million Arsenal star

Chelsea fans may have some cause for celebration as they won’t want to lose one of their much-loved stars, who played a key role in their Premier League title win last season before being bizarrely frozen out by Antonio Conte this year.

Luiz snubbing Madrid could boost their chances of keeping the player, even if Don Balon do still suggest he’s leaning towards joining Monaco.

A change in manager could give Chelsea some advantage as Conte’s future with the Blues is widely reported as being in real doubt ahead of this summer.

The Italian tactician has cut a frustrated figure for most of the season and his side look up against it in terms of making the top four and qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

If there are to be changes at the club, Chelsea could do with keeping passionate and experienced players with a real connection to the club next season, and Luiz definitely falls into that category.