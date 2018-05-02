Is Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal on TV? Team News, Live Stream, Match Preview, Kick-off Time and Odds

Arsenal face Atletico Madrid in the Europa League semi-final second leg tomorrow evening.

The Gunners were in a good position to take a 1-0 lead against 10 men Atletico, however, Antoine Griezmann scored a vital late away goal for the visitors late on.

Diego Simeone’s men have only lost in Europe once all season to Chelsea and will be the favourites to progress to the final.

Furthermore, they have only conceded four goals at home in La Liga all season.

Arsenal fielded a mixture of squad and youth players during their defeat against Manchester Utd on Sunday – however – the likes of Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey and Jack Wilshere are certain to start on Thursday.

When is Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal and what time is kick-off?

Atletico Madrid host Arsenal at the Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, with kick-off scheduled for 8:05pm on Thursday, May 3.

Is Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal on TV and is there a live stream?

The match will be televised on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4K UHD from 7:30pm.

BT Sport subscribers can stream the match online via the video player and BT Sport app.

Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal team news

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is ineligible in the Europa League and central midfielder Mohamed Elneny is still out with an ankle problem.

The Gunners received a fitness boost with Henrikh Mkhitaryan fit to travel after he trained earlier today.

Konstantinos Mavropanos impressed at Old Trafford and is set to travel with the squad also.

Sead Kolasinac went off with a groin injury on Sunday – but Santi Cazorla is targeting a comeback before the end of the season.

The veteran Spaniard has not played since 2016 due to a severe achilles injury, but is hopeful of making the bench for one of Arsenal’s final three Premier League games.

Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa is set to start after playing against Alaves at the weekend.

Right-back Juanfran is also a doubt after suffering a thigh injury.

Meanwhile, Felipe Luis continues his recovery from a broken ankle and Sime Vrsaljko is suspended after picking up two bookings.

Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal odds

Atletico Madrid – 8/11

Draw – 27/10

Arsenal – 4/1