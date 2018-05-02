Is Roma vs Liverpool on TV? Team News, Live Stream, Match Preview, Kick-off Time and Odds

It’s nearly time for crunch Champions League second leg between Roma and Liverpool.

The Reds will be hoping to join Real Madrid in the final after beating the Serie A side 5-2 last week.

MORE: Liverpool ready to deal double transfer blow to Manchester United with swap deal to sign Real Madrid duo

Jurgen Klopp’s men were 5-0 ahead after just 68 minutes after goals from Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane put them in a commanding position, before Roma scored two away goals in the last 10 minutes to keep them in the tie.

Salah continued his brilliant season, contributing to two goals and two assists as the Reds took an initial five goal lead.

However, Roma fought back and scored two crucial away goals in the last 10 minutes.

Eusebio di Francesco’s men produced a brilliant display to win the return game 3-0 against Barcelona in the quarter-finals, after being 4-1 down on aggregate, and will need to do the same against the Reds.

When is Roma vs Liverpool and what time is kick-off?

Roma host Liverpool at Stadio Olimpico with kick-off scheduled for 7:45pm on Wednesday, May 2.

Is Roma vs Liverpool on TV and is there a stream?

The match will be televised on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4K UHD from 7pm.

BT Sport subscribers can stream the match online via the video player and BT Sport app.

Roma vs Liverpool team news

Adam Lallana was a surprise inclusion in Liverpool’s squad for the game on Wednesday after recovering from his troublesome thigh problem.

Liverpool will be without Joel Matip and Emre Can who are long-term absentees.

Right-back Nathaniel Clyne featured against Stoke City at the weekend.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee ligament injury.

However, Sadio Mane should return to the the first-team after missing out against Stoke with a knock.

Roma have been dealt a double injury blow with the news that Diego Perotti, who scored in the first leg, will be unavailable, and Netherlands international Kevin Strootman has also been ruled out.

Roma vs Liverpool odds

Roma – 13/8

Draw – 3/1

Liverpool – 31/20