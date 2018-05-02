Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has urged the Ligue 1 champions to sign Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante this summer, according to the Evening Standard.

Kante rose to prominence with Leicester, winning the Premier League, and then moved to Stamford Bridge in 2016 when the Blues activated his release clause.

The French defensive midfielder was outstanding for the Blues and his performances helped them win the Premier League in Antonio Conte’s first season in English football.

He became the first outfield player to win back-to-back Premier League titles for two different clubs and he went on to be named Player of the Year by both the PFA and FWA after his first season for the west London outfit.

His influence hasn’t gone unnoticed in his native country, with Mbappe in particular, being impressed with his compatriot’s performances.

Asked which player he would like to join him in the French capital, Mbappe told beIN Sports, as reported per the Evening Standard:

“Kante, according to our needs and also the quality of the player.

“I think he’s a player that would suit our team perfectly. He is French, bring back a Frenchman for the attractiveness of our Championship, it would be good.

“I think all the French like N’Golo Kante, and it would be a pleasure to have him in our league.”

Kante played one season in Ligue 1 with Caen in 2014-15 and helped them win promotion to the top flight.