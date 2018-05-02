Liverpool set stunning Champions League record as they book spot in final

Liverpool didn’t do it the easy way on Wednesday night as they eventually saw off Roma to book their place in the Champions League final.

The Reds progress 7-6 on aggregate after a 4-2 defeat at the Stadio Olimpico in the second leg, which undoubtedly exposed their defensive frailties.

That is an area Real Madrid will look to capitalise on in Kiev on May 26, but they’ll also have their hands full at the other of the pitch given Liverpool’s goalscoring threat in Europe this season.

Against Bayern Munich in their semi-final tie, particularly in the second leg at the Bernabeu, Los Blancos don’t have a watertight backline either, and so the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane will be a real problem for Zinedine Zidane’s men.

As noted in the tweet below, Liverpool have been in fantastic form in front of goal as they’ve now scored 46 goals in the competition this season.

That tally surpasses the previous Champions League record including qualifiers set by Barcelona in 2000, and Klopp will undoubtedly be desperate to see them add a few more later this month to ensure that their run ends with silverware.

It will be far from straightforward against Madrid who will be aiming for their third consecutive European triumph and they’ll have Cristiano Ronaldo to deal with as he looks to add to his own personal tally of 15 goals in the tournament so far this season.

Nevertheless, Liverpool clearly have their own attacking threats too and they’ll be looking to showcase it one more time before the competition reaches its conclusion.