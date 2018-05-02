Manchester United have reportedly launched a huge bid to seal the transfer of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio this summer.

The Spain international is widely considered to be one of Europe’s finest young talents, though he hasn’t always commanded a regular first-team spot at the Bernabeu.

MORE: Agent drops hint over £50m star’s future amid Manchester United and Manchester City transfer talk

According to Don Balon, Asensio is now weighing up his future and the next 30 days could be crucial to his decision as Manchester United come in with an offer.

The Spanish outlet claim United have offered €100million but could also be open to a deal involving either David de Gea or Paul Pogba moving to Madrid as a makeweight in the deal.

Another recent report from Don Balon also linked Asensio with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City, and there’s no doubt the 22-year-old could be a great addition to the Premier League.

With skill, intelligence and a hammer of a left foot, Asensio has had to make do with being something of a super-sub for Real, but has had a decisive impact in plenty of big games.

United could do with that kind of spark in their attack as they’ve come nowhere near challenging City for the Premier League title this term – so it could be vital to beat their rivals to this signing, no matter the price.