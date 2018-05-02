Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly focusing on a summer transfer window swoop for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Portuguese tactician is said to be prioritising Milinkovic-Savic or Shakhtar Donetsk’s Fred, with both United and Lazio seemingly confident the former is set to go through this summer, according to the Independent.

The Serbia international has established himself as one of Europe’s finest midfield players and it is little surprise Mourinho is said to see him as ideal to speed his side up from the middle.

The Independent report that the United boss wants his team to move the ball faster from that area, and Milinkovic-Savic could be just the player to do what the retiring Michael Carrick did for the team at his peak.

The 23-year-old has previously been linked with United for around £89million by the Daily Mail, and that seems a fair price the way the transfer market has moved in the last year or so.

The Independent add that moves for other targets such as Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos and Napoli’s Jorginho look unlikely for the Red Devils at this stage.