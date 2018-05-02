Nearly DONE: Manchester United and Real Madrid agree record-breaking £100m transfer

Manchester United and Real Madrid have reportedly agreed on practically everything for David de Gea to complete a transfer to the Bernabeu this summer.

The Spanish shot-stopper has long been linked with a move to Real for around £100million and it looks like much of the work has been sorted on the 27-year-old’s exit from Old Trafford.

This will be a huge blow for United, though it has been previously suggested that Jose Mourinho could be ready to sacrifice his goalkeeper in a bid to strengthen in other areas such as his attack.

And now, Don Balon state that everything is ‘practically done’ for De Gea to join Madrid, though there could still be one twist in the tale.

The Spanish source claim Florentino Perez is increasingly tempted to try a move for Roma goalkeeper Alisson as an alternative, and he’d likely be cheaper than De Gea.

United fans will hope Real can be persuaded to switch targets, though as it stands it looks as though they’re set to lose their star performer, who was named the club’s player of the season for the fourth time yesterday evening.