The agent of Napoli midfielder Jorginho has hinted at a possible transfer for his client amid rumours linking him with Manchester United and Manchester City.

The Italy international is a man in demand ahead of this summer, with the Daily Mirror recently linking the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United with a £50million move.

More recently, the Sun have also stated Manchester City would be Jorginho’s preferred destination and his agent has now confirmed interest from clubs and says he’s planning talks over his future with Napoli.

‘I’ll talk with the club because Jorginho has another two years on his contract,’ Jorginho’s agent Joao Santos told Radio Kiss Kiss, as translated by the Manchester Evening News.

‘But there are also several clubs interested in him, and we have to understand if Napoli want to move forward with their starters or not.’

It’s easy to see how the 26-year-old could fit in well at a number of top Premier League sides after impressing in Serie A, and if he does move for his reported £50m fee he could prove a real bargain.

With Napoli looking set to agonisingly miss out on winning Serie A this term, it would also be little surprise to see Jorginho look to move on with the hope of winning major silverware at a more established club.