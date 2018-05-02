Manchester United are reportedly stepping up their efforts to seal the transfer of Juventus left-back Alex Sandro as their priority for this summer’s transfer window.

The Brazil international has impressed in Serie A and has long now been linked with a move to the Premier League by various outlets, with United clearly in need of strengthening in that area of the pitch.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils are now prepared to cool interest in the likes of Tottenham’s Danny Rose and Celtic’s Kieran Tierney to focus on Sandro instead.

Fans will certainly be pleased to see United targeting the very biggest names in an effort to give their squad that injection of quality needed to catch Manchester City next season.

The 27-year-old is a major upgrade on the inconsistent Shaw, who has been in and out of the side since Mourinho took over as manager last season.

A move to United could also be ideal for Sandro’s career progression after winning multiple titles with Juve but failing to make real progress in the Champions League.