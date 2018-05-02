Real Madrid fans hit back at Liverpool supporters, misunderstand t-shirts as ‘arrogance’ slammed

Real Madrid booked their place in this year’s Champions League final after seeing off Bayern Munich, but their post-match celebrations irked some Liverpool fans.

Los Blancos certainly rode their luck at the Bernabeu on Tuesday night, but they eventually prevailed 4-3 on aggregate to see off the Bundesliga giants and secure their place in Kiev later this month.

All eyes will now be on Liverpool’s second leg with Roma at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday night, with Jurgen Klopp’s men holding a 5-2 aggregate lead after the first meeting last week.

However, as seen in the tweets below, many Reds supporters were far from impressed with t-shirts worn by the Madrid players after the full-time whistle on Tuesday.

It had the number 13 on it, referring to the fact that the European giants are aiming for their 13th success in Europe’s premier competition.

Unfortunately for them, they’ve got it all wrong. As noted by AS, the t-shirt in its entirety reads: ‘A Por La 13’, which translates as ‘all out for number 13’. In turn, they’re not being arrogant, they’re merely stating the obvious in that they will be going for their 13th European cup.

Further, given the fact that Liverpool haven’t even got past Roma yet, albeit they do hold a strong advantage, if anything, it’s them who are being arrogant suggesting that they will face Real Madrid in the final.

As a result, while some were calling for Klopp to use that in the dressing room as motivation, Eusebio Di Francesco may well be doing the same thing. It remains to be seen who will face Madrid in the final, as they aim to win an impressive third Champions League in a row and their fans were quick to hit back at the Reds faithful as seen below…

