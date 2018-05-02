Liverpool will look to complete the job and secure their place in the Champions League final on Wednesday night against Roma at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Reds take a commanding lead to the Italian capital after picking up a 5-2 win at Anfield last week, and so they will be confident in their chances of advancing.

SEE MORE: Pundit explains how Liverpool could thrash Real Madrid in the Champions League final

However, as seen in the last round with Roma’s tie against Barcelona, having secured a 3-0 win at home to knock the Catalan giants out of the competition, Liverpool can ill-afford to be complacent and give their opponents belief of a similar upset.

The Giallorossi were poor defensively in the first meeting, but given that they’ve yet to concede a goal at home in the Champions League this season, they’ll need to be solid at the back as an away goal from Liverpool could effectively kill the tie.

In turn, looking at the line-ups below, Liverpool fans were left delighted with the XI put out by Klopp, as seen in their tweets below, as they’re as strong as they can possibly be.

The preferred attacking trident will lead the way as Mohamed Salah returns to Rome after his summer transfer to Merseyside, and his pace, movement and eye for goal alongside Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino could be crucial to seeing Roma off.

In contrast, the Italian giants have plenty of attacking threat of their own with the likes of Edin Dzeko and Stephan El Shaarawy, and while it would be stunning if they could repeat their heroics against Barcelona, the odds are certainly against them as Real Madrid await the winners in the final in Kiev later this month.

WHAT A TEAM AHHHHH 6 TIMES INCOMING — MS11 (@SalahmDunk) May 2, 2018

UP THEEEE REDSSSSSSSS — ‘ (@VintageFirmino) May 2, 2018

Great team COYR let’s get to the final???? — ?????? (@KingKeita__) May 2, 2018

We predicted this team on Saturday after the stoke game anyway. This IS the only team we can play! ?? UP THE MIGHTY REDS ??? — Tom (@the_backmaestro) May 2, 2018

Sick team COYR??? — LFCelliot (@Salaholics) May 2, 2018