Liverpool will learn their fate soon in the Champions League semi-final second leg when they take on Roma shortly.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will be looking to advance to their first final in 11 years and face holders, Real Madrid.

READ MORE: Chelsea star tipped to leave for possible link-up with former Blues boss

Adam Lallana was a surprise inclusion in Liverpool’s squad for the game on Wednesday after recovering from a troublesome thigh problem, however, he has failed to make the bench tonight.

Liverpool will be without Joel Matip and Emre Can who are long-term absentees.

Right-back Nathaniel Clyne featured against Stoke City at the weekend and starts on the subs’ bench.

James Milner and Trent Alexander-Arnold start for the Reds tonight.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee ligament injury.

However, Sadio Mane returns to the the first-team after missing out against Stoke with a knock and partners Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah upfront.

Roma have been dealt with the news that Diego Perotti, who scored in the first leg, will be unavailable, and Netherlands international midfielder, Kevin Strootman has also been ruled out.

Roma vs Liverpool starting lineup

Roma XI

Liverpool XI

Is Roma vs Liverpool on TV and is there a stream?

The match will be televised on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4K UHD from 7pm.

BT Sport subscribers can stream the match online via the video player and BT Sport app.