Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly growing convinced his club will complete the transfer of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah this summer.

According to Don Balon, he and the rest of the Madrid dressing room sense club president Florentino Perez will get his man following recent speculation.

MORE: Liverpool star reveals the crucial Jurgen Klopp team-talk that has Reds on brink of Champions League final

Salah has enjoyed a sensational start to life at Anfield, scoring 43 goals for Liverpool in his debut season to fire the club to within touching distance of this season’s Champions League final, where they would in fact meet Real Madrid.

The Egypt international has shown he could surely get into any team in the world right now and there also looks a clear opening for him in Zinedine Zidane’s current squad.

Gareth Bale has had a disappointing season and Salah would be a direct replacement for the injury-prone Welshman on the right-hand side of Real’s front three.

Another previous report from Don Balon suggested Real were prepared to pay close to Liverpool’s €200million asking price for the 25-year-old, so it’s little wonder the same outlet now report Ronaldo is confident of the deal going through.

Crucially, Don Balon state that the Portuguese has given the move his approval, as has manager Zidane, so key figures at the club are all agreed on pushing ahead with this ambitious move.

This would be another big blow for Liverpool, who have struggled to hold on to star names like Philippe Coutinho, Luis Suarez and Raheem Sterling in recent times when major clubs have come calling.