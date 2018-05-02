Liverpool sealed their place in this season’s Champions League final, and their fans were unsurprisingly delighted with the achievement.

The Reds were in a commanding position heading into the second leg against Roma at the Stadio Olimpico having secured a 5-2 win in the first meeting at Anfield.

SEE MORE: ‘I am crying’ – Liverpool fans stunned after major moment in Roma tie

Away goals from Sadio Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum had seemingly put them in complete control of the tie, but to their credit, Roma continued to battle on and scored late goals to set up a nervy finish.

However, it wasn’t enough and now Jurgen Klopp and his men will prepare for the Champions League final in Kiev on May 26 where they will face Real Madrid.

Los Blancos saw off Bayern Munich in their semi-final clash, and based on the performances from both teams this week, the final promises to be a thriller given their defensive vulnerabilities.

Liverpool and Roma shared 13 goals over two legs, but the all important factor as far as the Merseyside giants are concerned is that they successful made it through.

In turn, these fans were believing in a sixth European triumph later this month, as they’ll hope that Liverpool can produce one more top performance and topple the reigning European champions.

6 TIMES INCOMING ALLEZ ALLEZ ALLEZ!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/8NVqb0t3Ly — ?? (@BeardedSalah) May 2, 2018

I LOVE THIS CLUB SO MUCH! WE ARE IN THE FINAL! IM HAPPY. BUT FUCKING HELL!!! WHAT WAS THAT? ?? — ?? 6 Times! (@SalahEnthusiast) May 2, 2018

SIXTH IS COMING!!! The last time Real Madrid lost a Champions League final was in 1981 a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool. — SosoLFC (@SosoLFC_10) May 2, 2018

I fucking love this club! — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) May 2, 2018