Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, has provided the latest Arsenal Europa League team news ahead of their crucial tie against Atletico Madrid tomorrow evening.

Arsene Wenger confirmed in his pre-game press conference on Wednesday that David Ospina will start the game between the posts.

READ MORE: New Arsenal manager to be paid less than Wenger as Gunners crave cheap summer

When asked whether Ospina would start in goal, the Frenchman simply replied: “Yes.”

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is ineligible in the Europa League, meaning Alexandre Lacazette will continue to lead the line in Europe.

Central midfielder Mohamed Elneny is still out with an ankle problem, but Jack Wilshere and Aaron Ramsey will be drafted back into the first-team after they were rested against Manchester Utd.

The Gunners received a fitness boost with Henrikh Mkhitaryan fit to play after he trained earlier today.

Konstantinos Mavropanos impressed at Old Trafford and travelled with the squad also, along with fellow youngster Eddie Nketiah.

Sead Kolasinac went off with a groin injury on Sunday – but Santi Cazorla is targeting a comeback before the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Diego Costa is set to start for the former La Liga champions, Atleti, and Wenger had his say on how the Gunners can stop him from being a threat.

Wenger said: “In history he has shown he can make differences. It’s our job to keep him quiet, maybe the best way is to play in our half and not in the half of Atletico Madrid.”