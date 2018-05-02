Manchester United fans were treated to a bonus dose of Zlatan Ibrahimovic as he sent the club a video message aired at their end-of-season awards ceremony.

David de Gea was named the Red Devils’ player of the season yet again last night while others also received accolades at the traditional end-of-season event.

Ibrahimovic could not attend after leaving United for a transfer to MLS side LA Galaxy in the middle of the season, but still ensured he got to get a word in.

When Zlatan talks, you listen. ? Turn your volume up and hear this special #MUFCPOTY message from @Ibra_official! pic.twitter.com/e3Z2B4YXF7 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 1, 2018

The Swede was immensely popular in his relatively short time at Old Trafford and fans will have been thrilled to get the chance to hear from him as he sent them and his old team-mates a message following his departure.

Wishing them all the best in this month’s FA Cup final and endorsing De Gea for the player of the season prize, Ibrahimovic also added that he missed the United crowd and that he had great memories from his time in Manchester.

‘Good to see that you are doing well, you have made it to the final, which I like a lot, even if I am not there,’ he is quoted in the Metro.

‘I want to say to all the fans, I miss you. I miss playing at Old Trafford, seeing all the red shirts, I have great memories from there. I want to thank everybody for the push, for the energy, the adrenaline that you gave me.’