‘Sven is our messiah’ – Arsenal fans hail Mislintat for working his magic again as club confirm transfer is imminent

Arsenal are set to seal the transfer of Freiburg defender Caglar Soyuncu, according to a very confident-sounding club chief Seyit Mehmet Ozkan.

The Freiburg president has publicly stated that the 21-year-old is on his way to the Premier League and that his club should stand to receive a fee from Arsenal from his sale.

MORE: Arsenal face major obstacle in bid to seal £97million forward transfer

‘Caglar Soyuncu set to join Arsenal,’ Ozkan said at the International Football Economic Forum, as quoted by Goal.

‘Arsenal demanded his youth information from us. We’ll earn from him, if he joins Arsenal. Bayern Munich wants him too, but he’s on the way to the Premier League.’

After a breakthrough season, Soyuncu has become regarded as hot property and Arsenal fans believe their head of recruitment Sven Mislintat is likely behind this latest raid on the Bundesliga.

Borussia Dortmund scout Sven Mislintat
Sven Mislintat has made a real impression at Arsenal

The former Borussia Dortmund scout joined Arsenal earlier this season and has previously been credited with aiding the January signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from his old club by the Telegraph among others.

Mislintat has also been hailed for identifying youngster Konstantinos Mavropanos as a quality signing this January by football.london, so it could be that Soyuncu is another of his gems.

Arsenal fans are certainly excited at what looks to be an improved transfer strategy since Mislintat’s arrival, and have reacted well to the Soyuncu rumours…

