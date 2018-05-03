Arsenal injury news: Fans fear worst as Koscielny setback looks serious

Arsenal suffered an early setback against Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final tie after Laurent Koscielny had to be replaced.

The experienced centre-half would have been key to his side given the hosts went with a front two of Diego Costa and Antoine Griezmann at the Wanda Metropolitano.

However, his night lasted just 12 minutes as he fell to the ground off the ball in absolute agony as Diego Costa signalled immediately to the referee to stop play.

After writhing around in pain for a couple of minutes, the French international was eventually taken off the pitch on a stretcher and it certainly didn’t look good for him.

As seen in the tweets below, Arsenal fans and pundits alike were fearing the worst for the 32-year-old, not only in terms of his participation for the rest of the season but also his chances of featuring at the World Cup for France this summer.

Given how he sustained the problem with no contact and was seemingly clutching his Achilles as he lay on the floor, it does ultimately look bad for the Arsenal stalwart and while the players will have had to refocus immediately on the game, they’ll be desperately hoping it isn’t as serious as it looks.

