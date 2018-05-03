Arsenal look set to face competition from Paris Saint-Germain for the transfer of Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele this summer, according to reports in Spain.

Dembele has struggled to settle at Barca this season following his summer move from Borussia Dortmund and it could mean he’s set for a speedy departure from the club.

The France international arrived with plenty of expectation on his young shoulders following what BBC Sport claimed was a £97million move, having established himself as one of Europe’s most promising young players during his time in the Bundesliga.

Don Balon recently linked Arsenal with an interest in Dembele, but the latest from Don Balon is that PSG are also emerging as contenders, with Lionel Messi also approving his departure.

It certainly doesn’t look good for the 20-year-old in terms of making a future for himself at the Nou Camp, and it may be that making the move back to his native France could be the best next step.

Arsenal will no doubt be disappointed if he ends up at PSG, however, with the Gunners in need of attacking talent of his calibre following the January exit of Alexis Sanchez in that area of the pitch.

Dembele also played alongside Arsenal new-boy Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Dortmund so the pair could make a fine partnership at the Emirates Stadium as well, though in a battle with PSG you’d expect the Ligue 1 giants to have the edge financially.