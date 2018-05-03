Liverpool legend Danny Murphy has fired a bleak warning to Arsenal over the possibility of hiring Zeljko Buvac as their next manager to replace Arsene Wenger.

Pravda BL have recently strongly linked the Liverpool assistant manager with the big job of replacing Wenger in charge of the Gunners this summer, in what would no doubt be a shock move.

Many bigger names have been linked with the post and fans will surely want to see the club show real ambition by moving forward with a world class manager after a difficult end to the Wenger era.

The French tactician was himself something of an unknown when he arrived at Arsenal 22 years ago, but Murphy believes they surely cannot afford to take such a risk again.

Unlike Wenger, Buvac has spent much of his career working as an assistant manager, and Murphy believes it’s a totally different ball game to be the main man in charge of a team.

The Serbian may well have impressed under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund, but Murphy says he thinks it would be ‘ridiculous’ for Arsenal to choose him as their next manager.

‘I would find it unbelievable to appoint someone who has never, ever managed as a number one at a club like Arsenal,’ Murphy told the Debate on Sky Sports, as quoted by the Daily Star.

‘I think that would be ridiculous for a club like Arsenal.

‘It doesn’t matter how intelligent he is or what he’s done because doing it as a number two is nothing like doing it as a number one.

‘We’re talking about Arsenal Football Club who want to get back to competing with the big boys. There’s a hell of a job to be done there.’